Hutchinson Notches 600th Baseball Win

The baseball Comets’ win over Litchfield Thursday was a memorable one as Head Coach Todd Hutchinson notched the 600th baseball win of his career.

The Greenville High School graduate has been coaching the baseball Comets for 27 years.

According to the Illinois High School Association website, less than 50 coaches have recorded 600 or more baseball wins in a career and fewer than 40 have done it at one school.

Hutchinson’s 1998 team placed third in the state in Class A, and his 1998, 2004 and 2010 teams won sectional championships.

His teams have claimed 13 regional championships.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat and Coach Hutchinson about the milestone.

