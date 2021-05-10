Iberg To Play Basketball At GU

Greenville High School senior Natalie Iberg will be moving on to Greenville University as a member of the basketball Lady Panthers later this year.

Iberg recently completed a stellar high school career finishing with 725 points in 96 varsity games. That put her into the Greenville High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to her about becoming a college player for Coach Roy Mulholland:

Coach Mulholland said it is exciting Natalie will be attending Greenville University and believe she is a great fit for both our institution and the women’s basketball program.

Natalie is an outstanding student, he said, a young lady with character and integrity, who will bring with her a lot of on and off the court intangibles that will fit nicely with the things we’re trying to accomplish with our program.

This past season, Natalie was in the special mention group of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, placing her among the top 60 players in Class 2A.

She was the Lady Comets’ offensive player of the year, leading the team in scoring and assists.

Iberg was selected to the South Central Conference all-conference first team. As a junior, she was an all-conference second team member.