Kaskaskia College will have coed soccer camps on Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15. The first camp will be for students Kindergarten-4th grade and it will be from 12:30-2 PM both days and the second camp will be for students in grades 5-8 and will be from 5:30-7 PM both days. The cost is $35. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Cathy at 545-3440.