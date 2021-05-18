KC Boys Basketball Camp June 21-24

The Kaskaskia College men’s basketball program will host a boys’ basketball camp Monday through Thursday, June 21-24 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The camp is for boys entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost for the camp is $65.00 and includes a camp t-shirt.

The camp will be instructed by KC men’s basketball coach Brian Hancock and members of the KC men’s basketball team. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game.

Pre-registration is required. All campers should meet in the KC Gymnasium and bring a water bottle. To register or for further information, contact Athletic Director Cathy Karrick at 545-3440 or email ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.