KC Hosting Girls’ Basketball Camp

By
WGEL
-
Photo by Snack Admiral from FreeImages

The Kaskaskia College women’s basketball program is hosting girls’ basketball camp Monday and Tuesday. June 14 and 15.

The camp is for girls of all ages, and hours are 9 to 11 a.m. each day at the K.C gymnasium. The cost is $35 per participant and everyone will receive a t-shirt.

Campers will receive instruction on basketball fundamentals.

Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed, including a limit on the number of participants. All campers are asked to bring masks and their own water bottle.

Pre-registration is required by contacting Athletic Director Cathy Karrick at 545-3440 or emailing her at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

Previous articleBrian C. Lingley
Next articleGU Student Heading To National Fishing Event

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR