KC Volleyball Awards Handed Out

By
WGEL
-
L to R: Blue Angel assistant coach Jenna Ratermann, Taylor Powell, Brooklyn Smith, Carter Mohesky and Molly Diekemper. Not pictured is Coach Kim Rahar.

The Kaskaskia College Volleyball Program held its Awards Reception recently and awards were presented to student athletes for outstanding achievement in athletics.

Student athletes honored for volleyball include:

Taylor Powell (Livingston) – Most Valuable Player, Offense Award; Region 24 Player of the Year and All-Conference

Brooklyn Smith (Carlyle) – Defense Award, All Region 24 First Team and All-Conference

Carter Mohesky (Breese) – Serving Award, All Region 24 First Team and All-Conference

Molly Diekemper (Carlyle) – All Region 24 Second Team

Coach Kim Rahar was also honored by being named NJCAA Region 24 and Great Rivers Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Previous articleTuesday GHS Sports Results
Next articleAces Baseball Falls Monday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR