Manhart To Play Basketball At Spring Arbor

A ceremony was held last week to announce that Greenville High School senior Fletcher Manhart will be playing basketball at Spring Arbor University in Michigan.

Attending the event were Fletcher’s parents, Jennifer and Parker Manhart, and Comets Head Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Fletcher about playing college basketball. He said he’s excited about the move and plans to stay busy in the gym working out. He said his goal is to have a good experience with new people he meets.

Manhart led the comets in scoring each of the past two seasons.

He was second team all-conference as a junior, and was selected to the South Central Conference first team at the end of this past season.