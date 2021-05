The Greenville Comets are 5-4 for the baseball season after an excellent game Monday at Southwestern Piasa.

Mason Barnes pitched a shutout as the Comets beat the Birds 4-0.

With no score in the game, Ryan Jackson’s two-run single in the seventh inning put the Comets in front.

GHS is now 2-1 in South Central Conference play.

The Lady Comets soccer team lost to Carlinville Monday by the score of 2-0.

That was also the score in the Lady Comets softball team’s loss at Southwestern Piasa.