Mulberry Grove Post Season Sports Schedule

The Illinois High School Association has announced post season information for baseball and softball. Mulberry Grove teams are playing in Class 1A.

For both state tournaments, all games will be played at the field of the highest-seeded teams.

The Mulberry Grove baseball Aces are seeded ninth in their regional and open play at Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Wednesday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m.

The winner of that game advances to the semifinals to play at top-seeded Father McGivney on June 4.

The softball Aces begin regional action on June 2 at Ramsey. Mulberry Grove is the ninth seed and Ramsey eighth. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

The winner will go to the semifinals and play at number one seeded Effingham St. Anthony on June 3.