Mulberry Grove Sports Results From Monday

In high school sports action Monday, the Mulberry Grove High School softball girls were defeated 7-3 by Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

Jessie Mezo pitched for the Aces and allowed just three earned runs.

On offense for the Aces, Peyton Simpson had a hit, scored twice and drove in a run. Mezo and Micah Greenwood also hit safely.

The Mulberry Grove High School baseball squad fell to Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 15-7.

Coach Chad Nelson used three pitchers: Blake Scoggins, Tucker Johnson and Daustin Steiner.

At the plate, Scoggins collected four hits, scored three runs, and picked up a RBI, Jason Millikin drove in three runs and had a hit, Steiner posted a hit and scored a run, and TY Bauer hit safely and drove in a run.