Registration Underway For KPD Baseball & Softball

Do you have a youngster interested in playing softball or baseball this summer?
Registration is now underway in the Kingsbury Park District. Early bird registration ends this Friday.
Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said May 7 is the early-bird deadline and May 14 is the registration deadline. The draft is tentatively scheduled for May 19. Each boys and girls teams will have eight games over 4 weeks. The season opens June 21 and runs through July 16. A rain date is set for July 17.
Registration can be accomplished online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.
For more information visit the website or call the district office at 664-4969.