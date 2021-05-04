Registration Underway For KPD Baseball & Softball

Do you have a youngster interested in playing softball or baseball this summer?

Registration is now underway in the Kingsbury Park District. Early bird registration ends this Friday.

Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said May 7 is the early-bird deadline and May 14 is the registration deadline. The draft is tentatively scheduled for May 19. Each boys and girls teams will have eight games over 4 weeks. The season opens June 21 and runs through July 16. A rain date is set for July 17.

Click below to hear more details:

Registration can be accomplished online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

For more information visit the website or call the district office at 664-4969.