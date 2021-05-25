Second Place For GHS Track

Greenville hosted a girls and boys track meet Monday.

In girls competition, Carlinville finished first, the Lady Comets were second and Southwestern third.

Carlinville also won the boys action, followed by Southwestern, then the Comets.

In the girls’ competition, Carly Schaub won the shot put and Grace Sperandio was first in the discus. Tessa Neely finished second in the 200 meter dash, Kinley Grove second in the mile run, Anna Walker second in the long jump, and Katelyn Haas second in the shot put and discus.

For the GHS boys, Wyatt Emken won the triple jump, and Desmond Gardner was first in the 200 meter dash and high jump.

Jaylon Betts placed second in the 200 meter dash and long jump, while Judah Liss was runner-up in the mile run.