Thursday GHS Sports Results

Senior day was successful for the Greenville High School varsity softball team.

The Lady Comets scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to post a 5-4 victory over Carlinville.

Before the game, the three seniors, Kortney Unterbrink, and Lily and Sophie Warchol were honored, along with their parents.

Lily banged out two hits and scored two runs, including the winning tally. Sophie had two RBIs, a hit and scored a run. Other hits were by Hannah Potthast and Paige Roberts. Jayden Markus and Roberts also scored runs.

Kayla Sanders earned the pitching win, striking out three.

In baseball action, the varsity Comets lost to Carlinville 5-1.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Carlinville, as Hunter Clark, Jon Burlingame and Hudson Alstat produced two hits apiece. Clark, Burlingame, Nick Grull and Nathan Heckman drove in two runs each.

Edward Jurgena was the winning pitcher.

The GHS boys’ tennis team lost to Highland 7-1. The Comets’ winner was Dima Powell in singles.

Litchfield beat the Lady Comets soccer team 7-0.