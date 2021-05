Greenville University’s softball team grabbed two victories last week over Eureka College.

The Lady Panthers won the first game, 10-4 as Olivia Shipman drove in three runs and totaled three hits. Desirae Yost drove in two runs.

Jaclyn Belzer also had three hits while Yost and Kendall Farr posted two apiece.

In the second game, Greenville topped Eureka 5-3. Hannah Hoffman had two RBIs. Megan Stone, Morgan Wendling and Belzer cracked two hits apiece for the lady Panthers.