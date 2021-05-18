Two Wins For Lady Comets Softball

The Greenville Lady Comets softball team has put together a string of wins.
After beating Carlinville on Senior Day, the GHS girls rolled past Nokomis 16-0.
Nicole Blumer was the hitting star, going four-for-four at the plate and belting a grand slam home run in the first inning.
Kayla Sanders earned the pitching win striking out six.
Saturday, the Lady Comets defeated Litchfield 10-0.
Paige Roberts and Macy Jett posted two hits apiece. Jett drove in three runs.
Sanders was once again the winning pitcher, striking out eight Litchfield batters.