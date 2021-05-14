Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, May 12th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League started its 2021 season. This years outstanding local sponsors are:
Returning Sponsors
* Donnewald Distributing
* Micks Auto Body
* Bradford Bank – (Sponsoring 2 teams)
* L&B Flooring
* WGEL
* 4th Street Lanes
* Snyder Financial
* PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
* DeMoulin Brothers and Company
New Sponsors
* Supplied Energy – Distributes ground and air source heat pumps, solar energy products, power storage, EV chargers and more electric based solutions.
* Pub 36 – A local tavern located at 102 Park St., Pocahontas, IL.
Results – WEEK 1 Matches
Donnewald Distributing vs PUB 36
* Donnewald easily handled newcomers to the league PUB 36 by a score of 49 to 23
Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) vs WGEL
* Bradford wins the match over WGEL by a score of 41 to 31
Micks Auto Body vs 4th Street Lanes
* Micks Auto Body dominated in week one, beating 4th Street Lanes 44 to 28
L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company
* In the closest match of the evening, DeMoulin Brothers narrowly defeated L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy 39 to 33
Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) vs PCI
* PCI starts off the 2021 season with a big win over BNB (white team) winning 43 to 29
Snyder Financial vs BLIND
* Snyder Financial defeats the BLIND by a score of 45 to 27
CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 1)
Par 3 – Hole #3: Mike Schaub – Playing for Snyder Financial
Par 3 – Hole #8: Mike Lawler – Playing for DeMoulin Brothers and Company
BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 1
Mike Wernle – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 38 (2 over par)
Mike Coling Sr – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 38 (2 over par)
Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 38 (2 over par)
Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 38 (2 over par)
BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)
John Karnowski – PUB 36 – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
Mike Coling Sr – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
SKINS
2 skins were awarded in week 1
Mr. Frank Watson – While playing for team DeMoulins scored a NET 3 birdie on par 4 hole #5
Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen – While playing for Bradford Banks white team holed a natural Birdie 4 on par 5 hole #7.
Good Shooting Frank & Romy !!!!!
Week 2 will be played on Wednesday, May 19