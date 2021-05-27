Wednesday Night Golf League Week 3 Results

Current Standings Wed. Night League – After 3 Weeks of Play

1. Micks Auto Body 148 points

2. Supplied Energy / L&B Flooring 132 points

3. Bradford National Bank BLUE 123 points

4. Donnewald Distributing 121 points

5. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 114 points

6. Snyder Financial 112 points

7. WGEL 110 points

8. DeMoulins Brothers 106 points

9. PUB 36 106 points

10. Bradford National Bank WHITE 100 points

11. 4th Street Lanes 82 points

Results – WEEK 3 Matches

PCI vs WGEL

* WGEL pulls off an upset win over PCI, WGEL wins the match by a score of 42 to 30

PUB 36 vs 4th Street Lanes

* With an exciting finish to the match, PUB 36 dominates 4th Street Lanes – PUB 36 wins 48 to 24

Supplied Energy / L&B Flooring vs Snyder Financial

* In the closest match of the evening, Supplied Energy/L&B squeaks out a win over Snyder Financial – 37 to 35

Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company

* These two teams always battle hard. This time Bradford’s Blue Team comes out on top defeating DeMoulins 40 to 32

Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) vs Donnewald Distributing

* With exceptional play from Gary Brauns & Jim Leitschuh – Donnewalds defeats BNB (White Team) by a score of 41 to 31

Micks Auto Body vs BLIND

* Micks Auto Body defeats the BLIND by a score of 67 to 5. With this landslide victory, Micks jumps into 1st Place

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 3)

Par 3 – Hole #3: Denny Potthast – Playing for WGEL

Par 3 – Hole #8: JR Hentz – Playing for 4th Street Lanes

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 3

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 37 (1 over par)

Dave Ennen – Micks Auto Body – shot 37 (1 over par)

John Karnowski – PUB 36 – shot 38 (2 over par)

Jim Leitschuh – Donnewald Distributing – shot 38 (2 over par)

BEST NET SCORE WEEK 3 (after handicap)

Denny Potthast – WGEL – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Jim Leitschuh – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Mike Nance – PUB 36 – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

John Karnowski – PUB 36 – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Dave Ennen – Micks Auto Body – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

SKINS

2 skins were awarded in week 3

Bobby Koontz – Playing for team Bradford National Bank scored a NET 2 EAGLE on par 4 hole #1

Frank Snyder – Team Captain for Snyder Financial scored a NET 2 EAGLE on par 4 hole #2

Week 4 will be played on Wednesday, June 2nd – 5:30pm Start Time