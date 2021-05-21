Week 2 Wednesday Night Golf League Results

Week 2 Results from Wednesday Night League at Greenville Country Club – May 19th. Newcomers to the league Supplied Energy/L&B Flooring take over 1st Place.

Current Standings – After 2 Weeks of Play

1. L&B Flooring / Supplied Energy 95 points

2. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 84 points

3. Bradford National Bank BLUE 83 points

4. Micks Auto Body 81 points

5. Donnewald Distributing 80 points

6. Snyder Financial 77 points

7. DeMoulin Brothers 74 points

8. Bradford National Bank White 69 points

9. WGEL 68 points

10. 4th Street Lanes 58 points

11. PUB 36 58 points

Results – WEEK 2 Matches

Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) vs 4th Street Lanes

* Bradford’s Blue Team took care of 4th Street by a score of 42 to 30, despite much improved play by 4th Street Lanes back cart golfers.

Micks Auto Body vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company

* Very close match here, Micks squeaked out a win over DeMoulins by a score of 37 to 35.

WGEL vs PUB 36 Pocahontas, IL.

* In another super close match – WGEL defeats PUB 36. The score in this match was 37 to 35.

Donnewald Distributing vs PCI

* PCI defeated Donnewald by a score of 41 to 31.

Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) vs Snyder Financial

* Bradford Banks White Team records 1st win of the season beating Snyder Financial 40 to 32

L&B Flooring / Supplied Energy vs BLIND

* L&B/Supplied Energy took advantage of there opportunity in week 2 while playing the BLIND – Winning 62 to 10.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 2)

Par 3 – Hole #3: NO WINNER – Nobody hit the green on the tee shot.

Par 3 – Hole #8: Gary Dollinger – Playing for Snyder Financial.

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 2

Jeff Koontz – Micks Auto Body – shot 38 (2 over par)

Mike Coling Sr – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 39 (3 over par)

John Kennedy – WGEL – shot 40 (4 over par)

Ben Barth – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 40 (4 over par)

BEST NET SCORE WEEK 2 (after handicap)

Mike Ennen – Bradford Blue Team – shot a net 35 (1 under par)

Jeff Koontz – Micks Auto Body – shot a net 36 (even par)

Keith Baldwin – WGEL – shot a net 37 (1 over par)

Bryan Wilderman – PUB 36 – shot a net 37 (1 over par)

Chris Bande – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot a net 37 (1 over par)

Brad Perry – L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy – shot a net 37 (1 over par)

SKINS – 3 skins were awarded in week 2

Ryan Conner – While playing for Snyder Financial scored a NET Eagle 2 on par 4 hole #2

Joe Joe Hamel – While playing for Team Pub 36 holed a natural Birdie 4 on par 5 hole #4

Mike Ennen – The Captain of the Bradford Bank BLUE Team – recorded a NET Eagle 2 on par 4 hole #9

Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, May 26 – 5:30pm Shotgun Tee Time