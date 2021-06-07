Aces Softball & Baseball Results

The Mulberry Grove High School softball team opened regional action with a 12-2 victory earlier this week over Ramsey.

The Aces lost in the next round to Effingham St. Anthony, 13-0.

In the decision over Ramsey, Jessi Mezo was the winning pitcher, going the distance. She tossed a two-hitter, striking out three.

On offense ,Micah Greenwood banged out four hits and drove in three runs. Dakota Kruep totaled three hits, while Abby Barnhart, Allie Lawrence, Molly Koontz and Diana Bone had two apiece.

After winning their first Class 1A regional game, the Mulberry Grove Aces were defeated Friday by Father McGivney 13-1.

The win was a 9-6 decision over Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

Blake Scoggins, Tucker Johnson and Arjan Epperson posted three hits apiece for the Aces.

Johnson and Daustin Steiner drove in two runs apiece.

Steiner got the pitching win, striking out seven in five and one-third inning.