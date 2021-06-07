Baseball Comets Advance To Regional Title Game

The Greenville Comets have advanced to the regional title game of their Class 2A regional, after defeating Flora 13-8 Friday afternoon.

Playing at Flora, the Comets cracked four homers in the game. Two of them were by Drew Potthast and Chase Bellegante smacked a grand slam.

The other home run was off the bat of Haiden Graham.

Mason Barnes got the pitching win, allowing only three earned runs and striking out eight.

The Comets will play in the regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Teutopolis.