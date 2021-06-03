Baseball Comets Defeated In Sauget

The Greenville High School varsity baseball team played Vandalia at GCS Park in Sauget Tuesday afternoon.

The Vandals emerged with a 5-2 victory.

Ryan Heath pitched five innings for the Comets. Picking up hits were Haiden (hay-den) Graham, Mason Barnes and Chase Bellegante.

The varsity Comets travel to Flora Friday for regional tournament action.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Vandalia, 8-4, at GCS Park Tuesday.

Hudson Alstat was the winning pitcher, and Jon Burlingame came in for the save.

Players with multi-hit games were Edward Jurgena and Ryan Harnetiaux.