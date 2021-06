The varsity Comets baseball team swept a doubleheader over Metro East Lutheran last Saturday.

Greenville High won 8-2 and 7-0.

Turning in complete game victories were pitchers Clayton Dannaman and Landen Moss. Dannaman tossed a one-hitter.

Leading the GHS offense were Drew Potthast, Ryan Heath and Chase Bellegante with multi-hit games.

The junior varsity baseball Comets lost to Father McGivney 10-4. Hudson Alstat and Hunter Clark had two hits apiece.