Cheerleaders Recognized With Banner In Gym

This past school year, the Greenville High School cheerleading squad earned a state championship in Illinois High School Association competition.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat told WGEL the cheerleaders’ accomplishment will be forever recognized in the gymnasium. He said a banner has been installed on the north wall, which will be known as Championship Row. There are banners for all state champion athletes, but this is the school’s first team state championship. Athletes and teams who have finished in the elite eight or above are recognized on the south wall of the gym.

The Comet cheerleaders received first place in the IHSA small school state varsity competition.