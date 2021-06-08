Comets Fall In Title Game

The Greenville Comets turned in a valiant effort Monday in the championship game of their Class 2A baseball regional.

Teutopolis, playing at home, claimed the regional title by topping the Comets 8-5.

Senior Tommy Baker had a big offensive game for the Comets, going three-for-three at the plate with a three-run homer and a triple.

Ryan Jackson hit a two-run double.

The baseball Comets ended the season with a 13-12 record.

In other Class 2A championship games, Freeburg beat Mater Dei 12-2, Columbia defeated Breese Central 10-1, Pans stopped Hillsboro 4-2 and North Mac beat Staunton 3-0.

In Class 3A regional play, Triad won a title with a 5-4 win over Mattoon, and Highland lost to Charleston 7-2.