Comets To Play At Busch Friday

The Greenville Comets baseball team is scheduled to play Friday in Busch Stadium at St. Louis.

Game time is 6 p.m. and the opponent will be Vandalia.

The Cardinals are playing in Atlanta that night.

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat invites fans to see the Comets-Vandals game.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

It was originally scheduled to follow a Cardinals contest this past spring, but was postponed due to COVID-19 at GHS.