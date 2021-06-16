Comets To Play At Busch Friday

The Greenville Comets baseball team is scheduled to play Friday in Busch Stadium at St. Louis.
Game time is 6 p.m. and the opponent will be Vandalia.
The Cardinals are playing in Atlanta that night.
Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat invites fans to see the Comets-Vandals game.
Click below to hear his comments:
The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.
It was originally scheduled to follow a Cardinals contest this past spring, but was postponed due to COVID-19 at GHS.