Comets To Play In Missouri

The Greenville Comets football team will be crossing the state line to play a game in the upcoming 2021 season.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat has confirmed the Comets will be travelling to Montgomery County Missouri for a Friday, October 12 contest in week six of the season.

Alstat told WGEL the South Central Conference is usually a ten-team conference and all nine games are against conference teams. Roxana has left the conference a year early, which forced schools to find a non-conference football date. The Montgomery County, MO, school had a home game scheduled that day with an opponent that had to cancel, so the connection was made with Greenville.

Click below to hear more:

The South Central Conference will once again have 10 school when North Mac joins in the fall of 2022.

The football Comets 2021 season begins August 27 at home against Hillsboro.

They will have four home contests in the regular season with the homecoming game September 24 against Litchfield.