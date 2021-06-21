Comets Win At Busch

In an exhibition game played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Friday night, the Greenville Comets baseball team defeated Vandalia 13-4.

Vandalia led 2-0 in the first inning, and the Comets tied it up in the third. After the Vandals regained the lead with a run in the fourth, the Comets posted three runs in the last of the fourth, seven in the fifth and added a run in the sixth.

Coach Todd Hutchinson used seven different pitchers in the game.

Tommy Baker had three hits including a triple. Mason Barnes also had three hits, while Peyton McCullough ripped two doubles, Chase Bellegante doubled, and Ryan Heath, Edward Jurgena, Christian Bauer, Haiden Graham, Steven Jack, Drew Potthast and Dieken Graber also hit safely.

McCullough drove in three runs, Barnes and Heath had two RBIs each, and Baker, Jurgena, and Jack also drove in runs.

Clayton Dannaman and Ryan Jackson scored two runs apiece.

For Vandalia, Mitchell Casey recorded three hits, Reid Well had two, and Matthew Hagy, Bryant Willms, Carson Ruot, Jayce Murray, and Cayden Hipsher also had hits.