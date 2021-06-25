Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League Results

Current Standings Wed. Night League – After 7 Weeks of Play

1. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 318 points

2. Micks Auto Body 296 points

3. Bradford National Bank BLUE 287 points

4. Supplies Energy/L&B Flooring 285 points

5. Donnewald Distributing 281 points

6. PUB 36 279 points

7. WGEL 269 points

8. DeMoulin Brothers 257 points

9. Bradford National Bank WHITE 247 points

10. Snyder Financial 235 points

11. 4th Street Lanes 217 points

Results – WEEK 7 Matches

Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) vs Snyder Financial

* Jace Keaster, Captain of the BNB Blue Team, put his team on his back and carried BNB Blue in week 7. Jace shot a very good 2 over par 38. BNB Blue narrowly defeated Snyder Financial 37 to 35.

PUB 36 vs Micks Auto Body

* UPSET ALERT!!! Pub 36 hands Micks Auto Body just their 2nd loss off the season. In a bold move, team owner Adam Evans shook up the usual line up, sitting long time league player Bryan Wilderman and inserting himself into the lineup. The roster adjustment definitely worked well, as Pub 36 beat Micks by 10 points. Final score of the match was 41 to 31.

Piasa Commercial Interiors – PCI vs L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy

* L&B/Supplied Energy stumbles in week 7 and PCI continues to play well. In a match that was never close, PCI doubles up L&B/Supplied Energy easily defeating them 48 to 24. Ben Barth for team PCI was the medalist in this match, shooting a very nice 2 over par 38.

4th Street Lanes vs WGEL

* Without owner/captain John Hilige in the line-up, 4th Street Lanes can’t keep the mojo going. After 2 weeks in a row with victories, 4th Street lost to WGEL 44 to 28. WGEL was led by Denny Potthast & Al Belcher in week 7, both shooting very good scores.

DeMoulin Brothers vs Donnewald Distributing

* This match was pegged as the “match of the week” but it turned out to be a landslide victory for Donnewald Distributing. Donnewald defeated DeMoulin 44 to 28. Dick Adkins, playing for Donnewald, was the top golfer in this match shooting 2 over par 38.

Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) vs BLIND

* Lead by Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen and Mike Wernle, BNB’s white team easily beat the blind by a score of 68 to 4

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 7)

Dusty Bauer playing for BNB white team – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Al Belcher playing for WGEL – was closest to the pin on hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 7)

Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen – BNB white team – shot even par 36

Mike Wernle – BNB white team – shot one over par 37

BEST NET SCORES in WEEK 7 – (after handicap)

Denny Potthast – WGEL – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Ryan Reavis – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Ky Stoecklin – L&B/Supplied Energy – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Jace Keaster – BNB blue team – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

John Karnowski – PUB 36 – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Al Belcher – WGEL – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Dick Adkins – Donnewald – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

SKINS

3 skins were awarded in week 7:

Ky Stoecklin – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2

Adam Evans – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5

Scott Workman – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 8

Week 8 will be played on Wednesday, June 30th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club