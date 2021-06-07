End Of Season For Lady Comets Soccer & Softball

The Greenville High School girls’ soccer season came to an end Friday in the second round of sectional play.

The Lady Comets trailed 2-0 at half time and ended with a 7-0 loss.

The GHS girls beat East Alton-Wood River, 3-0, in the first round of the sectional.

The Greenville Lady Comets’ softball squad played at home in its opening Class 2A regional game Wednesday.

The GHS girls defeated East Alton-Wood River 15-1 in five innings. They were beaten Thursday in the second round at Breese Mater Dei. The final score was 7-0.

In the game against East Alton-Wood River, the Lady Comets took control with 13 runs in the second inning.

Leading the offense was Nicole Blumer with three hits and four RBIs. She had a home run and a triple. Macy Jett also produced three hits, two of them doubles, with two RBIs.

Jayden Marcus picked up two hits. Hanna Potthast and Paige Roberts also tripled, and Raegen Micnheimer, Lily Warchol and Kortney Unterbrink also hit safely.

Winning pitcher for the Lady Comets was Kayla Sanders. She struck out nine.