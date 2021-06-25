FCA Camp July 12-14

The local chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes will have a camp for incoming fifth through eighth graders Monday, July 12 – Wednesday, July 14. Camp will be from 8 AM to noon each day and activities are being held at the Greenville First Christian Church and the Greenville Jr. High.

Phil Reedy with the FCA told WGEL the camp will offer instruction in basketball, baseball, soccer, football, tennis, track, and volleyball. Coaches from the area will staff the camp. Activities will include a devotion time, breakfast, and a take-home lunch. Each camper will receive a free Bible and T-shirt.

There’s no charge to attend the FCA camp. Registration deadline is Monday, July 5.

For more information, call Phil at 946-4224.

You can register online at https://fca.regfox.com/2021fcagreenvillepowercamp.