The GHS Lady Comets softball squad won an extra inning game, 6-5, over Vandalia Tuesday.

It was 4-4 after seven innings. Vandalia scored once in the top of the eighth, but the Lady Comets came back with two runs in their half as Dora Cripe doubled to drive in the winning run.

Paige Roberts, Nicole Blumer and Lily Warchol posted two hits apiece.

Kayla Sanders earned the pitching win, going all eight innings and striking out seven.