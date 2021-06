The Greenville High School track boys competed in the Staunton Relays this week.

Jaylon Betts finished first in the long jump, and Comets’ 4 by 100 relay team placed second. Running the relay were Kaleb and Desmond Gardner, Betts, and Ziek Bell.

The GHS tennis boys went up against Granite City.

The Warriors topped the Comets 7-2.

Picking up wins in singles competition, for the Comets, were Jordan Pierce and Elusha Golovay.