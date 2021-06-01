KC Cross Country Camp

The Kaskaskia College Athletic Department will hold a Cross Country Camp at the KC main campus July 28 – 30 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

The cost to attend is $35.00 ($30 for minimum of four from same school) and all campers will receive a t-shirt.

The camp will include the basics of training, the importance of team, proper diet, mental preparation, race preparation, proper warm-ups, proper running mechanics, proper shoes and core routines.

On July 31, a 5K Race will be held on the KC Campus. This race is open to the public for an entry fee of $25.00. The cost of this race to the campers is included in the camp fee.

The camp will be instructed by Kaskaskia College’s head cross country coach Mike Hargis. All runners should meet in the Fitness Center the first day of the camp and should also bring water.

Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for further information, contact Athletic Director Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or email ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.