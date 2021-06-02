Lady Comets Soccer In Quarterfinals

The Greenville High School soccer girls hosted an opening round Class 1A sectional game Tuesday and are now in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Comets defeated East Alton-Wood River, 3-0, to advance to a quarterfinal game Friday at Roxana.

In Tuesday’s game, Gwyn Mitchell was in goal and earned the shutout.

Mia Emken had a big offensive game with two goals and an assist. Brooklyn Suzuki posted the other goal.

Other players with assists were Alison Ridens and Alison Tabor.

The sectional semifinals are June 8 with the title game on June 11.