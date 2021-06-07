Regional Success For Highland Softball & Baseball

The Highland High School softball girls won their Class 3A regional, beating Jerseyville 2-0 in the title game.

The Lady Bulldogs reached the championship game after beating Bethalto 5-0.

They play in the sectional Tuesday afternoon at Marion.

In Class 3A high school post-season action, the Highland Bulldogs are in the championship game of their regional.

Highland edged Bethalto 8-7 in the semifinals and plays at Charleston Monday afternoon for the regional crown.

Also Monday, Triad will host Mattoon in another regional championship game.

