Sponsors Named For KC Foundation Golf Tournament

The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Leonard and Sue Rose of Salem are a Gold Sponsor for the 32nd Annual Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, June 25th at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia. The $1,000 Gold Sponsor will assist two students with a $500 scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.

This year’s golf tournament will be a 12:00 noon shotgun start. Entry includes lunch from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., 18 holes of golf with cart, a bag filled with gifts, drinks on the course, special golf events including a hole-in-one prize of $10,000 cash. Entry fee for the 4-Person Scramble is $125.00 per golfer. The Foundation will again be awarding scholarships to Kaskaskia College students from funds directly earned by this golf tournament.

The Kaskaskia College Foundation is also proud to announce that SSM Health in Centralia and Mt. Vernon is a Gold Sponsor for the 32nd Annual Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, June 25th at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia. The $1,000 Gold Sponsor will assist two students with a $500 scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.

Damon Harbison, President at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital presented the check to Foundation Golf Chair Dr. Maryann Langenfeld and KC Director of Institutional Advancement Suzanne Christ. “SSM Health is honored to provide funds for a scholarship geared to Kaskaskia College students that have chosen a career path in healthcare. We love the thought of investing both financially and in relationships with individuals that could later join the SSM Health family in the future.”

For more information, contact Suzanne Christ at 618-545-3069 or email schrist@kaskaskia.edu.