Tennis Comets Are SCC Champs

The Greenville Comets boys’ tennis team is champion of the South Central Conference.

In the recent conference match, the Comets recorded seven points for first place. Roxana was runner-up with four points and Hillsboro third with three points.

The Comets’ Jordan Pierce claimed the conference championship in singles.

The doubles duo of Cainan Grove and Dima Powell placed second in the conference tourney.

Also playing for the Comets were Elusha Golovay in singles, and Gabe Dickenson and Ivan Powell in doubles.

Coach of the Comets is Sean Courty.