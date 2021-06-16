Wednesday Night Golf League Week 5 Results

Played on Wednesday, June 9th

Current Standings Wed. Night League – After 5 Weeks of Play

1. Micks Auto Body 225 points

2. Supplies Energy/L&B Flooring 220 points

3. Bradford National Bank BLUE 218 points

4. PUB 36 207 points

5. Donnewald Distributing 203 points

6. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 199 points

7. WGEL 184 points

8. DeMoulins Brothers 174 points

9. Snyder Financial 169 points

10. Bradford National Bank WHITE 162 points

11. 4th Street Lanes 151 points

Results – WEEK 5 Matches

PCI vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company

* PCI continues their winning ways, now 4 and 1 on the season, beating DeMoulins 41 to 31

Donnewald Distributing vs WGEL

* In the closest match of the evening, Donnewalds narrowly defeats WGEL by a score of 39 to 33

Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) vs 4th Street Lanes

* 4th Street Lanes picks up their 1st win of the season defeating BNB 41 to 31. Team Captain John Helige indicated he now has his team focused and ready to move up in the standings in the 2nd half of the season.

Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) vs L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy

* L&B/Supplied Energy gives BNB’s Blue Team their 1st loss of the season, easily winning 49 to 23. Co-Captain Mark Bollinger has his new lineup dialed in, Mark paired with Ky Stoecklin and Co-Captain Erik Fohne paired with Brad Perry.

Snyder Financial vs Micks Auto Body

* Micks Auto Body takes over the #1 spot in the standings and appears to be on track to win the regular season and be the #1 seed during the playoffs. Micks wins in week 5, defeating Snyder Financial 44 to 28

PUB 36 vs BLIND

* PUB 36 makes a big move in the regular season standing, defeating the Blind 66 to 6

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 5)

Par 3 – Hole #3: John Karnowski – Playing for PUB 36

Par 3 – Hole #8: Mike Bingham – Playing for PCI

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 5

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)

Mark Bollinger – L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy – shot 36 (even par)

Jeff Koontz – Micks Auto Body – shot 36 (even par)

BEST NET SCORE WEEK 5 (after handicap)

Scott Workman – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Troy Micenheimer – Micks Auto Body – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Brad Perry – L&B Flooring/Supplied Energy – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

JR Hentz – 4th Street Lanes – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS

5 skins were awarded in week 5

Scott Workman was awarded 3 of the 5 skins in week five recording:

Net 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 1

Net 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3

Net 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5

The other 2 skins were awarded to:

Troy Micnheimer – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 6

Brad Perry – recording a NET 1 (Double Eagle/Albatross) on par 4 hole number 9

Week 6 will be played on Wednesday, June 16th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club