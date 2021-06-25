WRF Engineers Sponsors KC Golf Tournament Lunch

The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that WRF Engineers of Edwardsville will be the Lunch Sponsor for the 32nd Annual Golf Tournament that is scheduled for Friday, June 25th at Greenview Golf Course. The Lunch Sponsor receives recognition at lunch and a $500 awarded in their business’s name or a four-person team, two cart sponsorships, and one-hole sponsorship.

This year’s golf tournament will be a noon shotgun start. The tournament includes lunch from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., 18 holes of golf with cart, a bag filled with gifts, drinks on the course, special golf events, including a hole-in-one prize of $10,000 cash. The entry fee for the 4-Person Scramble is $125.00 per golfer. The Foundation will again be awarding scholarships to Kaskaskia College students from funds directly earned by this golf tournament.

The Kaskaskia College Foundation was formed over 50 years ago by a group of public-spirited citizens of the area. Since that time, the Foundation has been committed to providing student opportunities, enriching the quality of teaching and learning, acquiring of new and emerging technologies, physical improvements and expansion, and broadening opportunities for the visual and the performing arts. The Foundation continually seeks to further the educational endeavors of Kaskaskia College and to enhance the College’s efforts to benefit the community. The Foundation will again be awarding scholarships next fall from funds directly earned by this upcoming golf tournament.

For more information, contact Suzanne Christ at 618-545.3069 or email schrist@kaskaskia.edu.