Greenville Junior High baseball team tryouts have been scheduled for August 2 and 3 at the junior high baseball field.

They are open to seventh and eighth graders from Greenville, Sorento and Pocahontas schools.

All players must have current physicals to try out.

Hours each day will be 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call Coach Trevor Stoecklin at 334-3084.