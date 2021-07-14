Blumer Signs To Play Softball

Nicole Blumer, who will be a senior this fall at Greenville High School, has signed to play softball at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Blumer plans to graduate in December and begin playing for the Trailblazers in the spring of 2022.

She wanted to attend Lewis and Clark, whether she played or not, to follow in her family’s footsteps and join the dental field as a dental hygienist.

Blumer played for the GHS Lady Comets, winning the Slugger Award and the Most RBIS Award.

She has played on multiple travel teams, most recently the Lady Hornets 18U.

Nicole is the daughter of Jackie and Joe Blumer.