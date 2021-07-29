Democrat Central Committee Golf Scramble

The Bond County Democrat Central Committee is holding a fundraising golf scramble Saturday, September 11 at Twin Oaks Golf Club, along Illinois Rt. 127 in rural Keyesport.

The entry fee for a team of four golfers is $380. Sign-in will be at 7:30 a.m. with golf beginning at 8.

Participants will be provided golf balls, drinks, and food, plus a meal will be offered at the end of the scramble.

During the event, a moment of silence will be observed to honor those fallen in the 9-11 attacks, as that day marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

For additional golf scramble information or to enter a team, contact Committee Chairman Dan Sidwell at 618-558-0593.