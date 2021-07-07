Mulberry Grove Tumbler A National Champion

A Mulberry Grove girl is a two-time national champion in gymnastics.

Talulla Schlemer, the daughter of Tiffany Eakle and Nick Schlemer, competed in the USTA National Championship at Rochester, Minnesota last month.

In the Sub Advanced Level, for nine and 10 year olds, Talulla placed first national champion on tumbling/floor, first national champion on double mini and second on trampoline. There were nine contestants on floor, 18 on double mini and 20 on trampoline.

She made the USTA National All-Star Team in February of this year, performing with the team during the nationals in Minnesota.

Talulla will perform once again with the team next year in Lakeland, Florida.

Schlemer attends Kris’ Power Tumbling and Cheer in Shelbyville. She is practicing in the Advanced Level this summer in preparation of the new season which starts in the fall.