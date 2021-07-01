Unit 2 Sports Officials Fees Increased

The pay for officials used at Greenville High School athletic events was increased recently by the Unit 2 School Board for four sports.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said, “The shortage of officials, in all sports, is very real. Now, more than ever, keeping our fees for officials at a competitive level is very important.”

He recommended the district pay the fees set by the IHSA for the first level of post-season play.

The volleyball pay was increased $10 while the fee for football, basketball and softball was increased $5.

Volleyball is now $110 a night, with the officials calling freshman, JV and varsity matches.

The new fee for varsity football and basketball is now $75 per game with varsity softball set at $65.