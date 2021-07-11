Wednesday Night Golf League Results

Current Standings Wed. Night League – After 9 Weeks of Play

1. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 394 points

2. Donnewald Distributing 380 points

3. Supplied Energy/L&B Flooring 371 points

3. WGEL 371 points

5. Bradford National Bank BLUE 365 points

6. Micks Auto Body 358 points

7. PUB 36 349 points

8. DeMoulins Brothers 333 points

9. Bradford National Bank WHITE 321 points

10. Snyder Financial 298 points

11. 4th Street Lanes 291 points

Results – WEEK 9 Matches

4th Street Lanes 34 vs DeMoulins 38

* With team anchor Zach Marchello back in the line up, 4th Street Lanes puts up a great fight, but is narrowly defeated by very strong DeMoulin Brothers team. Final score 38 to 34 with DeMoulin Brothers coming out on top.

Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) 43 vs Micks Auto Body 29

* Micks Auto Body struggles without team captain Dave Ennen on the course. Dave Ennen took the night off for personnel reasons and Micks was not the same team without Dave. BNB white team easily defeated Micks Auto Body, final score 43 to 29 with BNB winning.

Piasa Commercial Interiors – PCI 37 vs Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) 35

* Despite stellar play from BNB blue team co-captains, Doug Stroud & Jace Keaster (both shooting 1 over par 37), PCI showed why they are the #1 team in the Wednesday Night League, grinding it out and winning the very close match 37 to 35.

Snyder Financial 31 vs PUB thirty six 41

* John Karnowski (1 under par net) and Bryan Wilderman (even par net) both play very well for team PUB 36 as they help the team pick up their 4th win of the season and Snyder Financial falls to just 1 and 8. Final score was 41 to 31 Pub 36.

Donnewald Distributing 27 vs L&B Flooring / Supplied Energy 45

* Big Win for Supplied Energy/L&B Flooring!!!! Donnewald struggled as a team on Wednesday night and L&B/Supplied Energy took advantage. Back Cart, Ky Stoecklin and Jared Haberer both shot under par (net) golf to lead their team to an impressive victory over top ranked Donnewald Distributing.

WGEL 68 vs BLIND 4

* With only 2 weeks remaining in the regular season – Watson and Belcher shoot personal best scores to help WGEL move way up in the regular season standing. WGEL is now tied for 3rd place in the regular season (top 5 receive 1st round byes in playoffs).

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 9)

Gene Kious playing for 4th Street Lanes – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Mr. Frank Watson playing for WGEL – was closest to the pin on hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 9)

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot even par 36

Gene Kious – 4th Street Lanes – shot 1 over par 37

Doug Stroud – BNB blue team – shot 1 over par 37

Jace Keaster – BNB blue team – shot 1 over par 37

BEST NET SCORES in WEEK 9 – (after handicap)

Mr. Frank Watson – WGEL – shot a net 30 (6 under par)

Al Belcher – WGEL – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Ky Stoecklin – L&B/Supplied Energy – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Chris Bandy – BNB white team – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

SKINS

3 skins were awarded in week 9:

Mr. Frank Watson – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3

Chris Bandy – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5

Gary Dollinger – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 6

Week 10 will be played on Wednesday, July 14th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club