Wednesday Night Golf League Results

Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 10 – Played on Wednesday, July 14

Current Standings Wed. Night League – After 10 Weeks of Play

1. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 426 points

2. Donnewald Distributing 412 points

2. WGEL 412 points

4. Bradford National Bank BLUE 408 points

5. Supplied Energy/L&B Flooring 402 points

6. Micks Auto Body 398 points

7. PUB 36 389 points

8. DeMoulins Brothers 365 points

9. 4th Street Lanes 358 points

10. Bradford National Bank WHITE 350 points

11. Snyder Financial 338 points

Results – WEEK 10 Matches

Bradford National Bank (WHITE TEAM) 29 vs Bradford National Bank (BLUE TEAM) 43

* With Bradford Bank (blue team) co-captain Doug Stroud sidelined, Chance Vohlken was called on to take his place. Chance answered the call shooting his personal best score, NET 32, which is 4 under par. BNB (blue) easily defeats BNB (white) 43 to 29.

Donnewald Distributing 32 vs Micks Auto Body 40

* “He’s back…..” Dave Ennen returns from a week off and leads his team to victory over a struggling Donnewald Distributing team. Final score was 40 to 32 with Micks narrowly winning. Donnewalds has lost their last 2 matches, with the playoffs right around the corner this is no time for a slump.

DeMoulins Brothers 32 vs Snyder Financial 40

* In a bit of an upset, Snyder Financial picks up their 2nd win of the season, beating a veteran DeMoulins Brothers team by a score of 40 to 32. Mike Schaub for Snyder Financial played extremely well shooting a very impressive NET score of 31 which is 5 under par.

Piasa Commercial Interiors – PCI 32 vs PUB thirty six 40

* PCI suffers just their 2nd lose of the season and Pub 36 gets to 500 on the season (5 wins / 5 loses). With PCI well in command of winning the regular season, (just one more week to play in the regular season) they may have been overlooking this resilient Pub 36 team. With team owner Adam Evans back in the line up, Pub 36 wins 40 to 32.

WGEL 41 vs L&B Flooring / Supplied Energy 31

* At the start of play for week 10, WGEL & L&B/Supplied Energy were tied for 3rd place – So this was for sure the match of the week out at Greenville Country Club. Well, WGEL came to play and L&B/Supplied Energy faltered. WGEL wins the match by 10 points, 41 to 31.

4th Street Lanes 67 vs BLIND 5

* Behind season best scoring from Zach Marchello – 4th Street Lanes climbs out of the cellar ahead of Snyder Financial and Bradford Banks white team.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 10)

John Kennedy playing for WGEL – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Dave Ennen playing for Micks Auto Body – was closest to the pin on hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 10)

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot even par 36

Ben Barth – PCI – shot 2 over par 38

BEST NET SCORES in WEEK 10 – (after handicap)

Mike Schaub – Snyder Financial – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Chance Vohlken – BNB (Blue Team) – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Dusty Bauer – BNB (White Team) – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Chris Bandy – BNB (White Team) – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Zach Marchello – 4th Street Lanes – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

SKINS

2 skins were awarded in week 10:

Zach Marchello – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 6

Mike Schaub – recording a NET 4 (Birdie) on par 5 hole number 7

Week 11 (LAST WEEK OF THE REGULAR SEASON) will be played on Wednesday, July 21st – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club.