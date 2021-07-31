Wednesday Night Golf League – Week 1 Playoff Results

Micks Auto Body – PUB 36 – Bradford National Bank (white team) all advance in the Playoffs.

Snyder Financial – 4th Street Lanes – DeMoulins are done for the season.

Playoffs – Round One Matches

(6 seed) Micks Auto Body 44 vs (11 seed) Snyder Financial 28

* Micks had little trouble with Snyder Financial in the opening round of the playoffs. Dave Ennen – Troy Micenheimer and Denny Ennen all shot NET 36 (even par) for Micks Auto Body. Micks will face the number 3 seeded Bradford National Bank (blue team) in round 2 of the playoffs.

(7 seed) PUB Thirty Six 45 vs (10 seed) 4th Street Lanes 27

* PUB 36 continues their winning ways and is now on a 4 week winning streak as they take down 4th Street Lanes in the 1st round of the playoffs. Top players for PUB 36 were: Bryan Wilderman, shooting a NET 35 (1 under par) and Joseph Hamel, shooting a NET 37 (1 over par). PUB 36 will face the number 2 seeded Supplied Energy/L&B Flooring in round 2 of the playoffs.

(8 seed) DeMoulin Brothers 25 vs (9 seed) Bradford National Bank (white team) 47

* Captain for BNB’s white team, Dusty Bauer, had his team ready to play in week one of the playoffs, pulling off the only upset of the night. In a gritty move Dusty surprised everyone by sitting out his teams top player, Steve Romy and inserting Chris Bandy into the lineup. This move worked very well for BNB white as Chris shot 1 under par, net 35. Chris was not the only one who played well for BNB white on Wednesday, Dusty Bauer shot 2 under par, net 34 / Chad “Nelly” Nelson shot 1 under par, net 35 and Bobby Koontz shot 4 over par, net 39. BNB white team will face top seeded and regular season champions in round 2 of the playoffs, Piasa Commercial Interiors.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Playoffs – round 1)

Ed Rainey – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Bobby Koontz – was closest to the pin on hole #8

SKINS

1 skin was awarded in round one of the playoffs:

Chance Vohlken – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 1

Round 2 of the playoffs is scheduled for – August 4th with a 5:30pm tee off time.

1 seed – PCI vs 9 seed BNB (White Team)

2 seed – L&B/Supplied Energy vs 7 seed PUB 36

3 seed – BNB (Blue Team) vs 6 seed Micks Auto Body

4 seed – WGEL vs 5 seed – Donnewald Distributing