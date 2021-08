The Blue Jays baseball squad defeated Patoka-Odin, 6-0, last Wednesday.

Dominic Sanchez and Ben Wiedemann combined to pitch a one-hit shutout for Greenville Junior High.

Rowdy Sussenbach cracked two doubles and Drake Curry also had two hits.

Others hitting safely were Dayton Oliver, Trey Melton, Sanchez and Jace Ackerman. Tyler Battaglia was hit by pitches twice.

Picking up RBIs were Curry and Sanchez, two apiece, and Sussenbach and Ackerman with one each.