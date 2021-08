The Mulberry Grove High School baseball team grabbed its first win of the season Monday at Ramsey.

The Aces rolled to an 11-0 victory over the Rams.

Tucker Johnson pitched the first four innings, and Connor Budnicki and Carter Scoggins went to the mound in relief. Mulberry Grove pitchers combined to strike out 15 Ramsey batters.

Offensively for the Aces, Nick Patterson posted four hits, Carter Scoggins had three, Budnicki, two; and Logan Bauer and Jason Millikin, one each.