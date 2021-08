The Mulberry Grove Aces high school baseball team began its fall season last Wednesday.

The Aces were blanked by Effingham St. Anthony 10-0.

Jason Millikin hit safely for Mulberry Grove.

Pitching for the Aces were Blake Scoggins, Tucker Johnson, Daustin Steiner and Carter Scoggins.

Mulberry Grove is playing in the Ramsey Tournament this week, then hosts Christ Our Rock Lutheran on August 30.